Posted: Fri 13th Jun 2025

Police issue warning over online speculation after Mold incident

North Wales Police have issued a warning to the public about online speculation following a reported incident involving a man in the Mold area.

A number of posts and images relating to the incident have been circulating on social media.

District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “I would reassure residents that we continue to investigate the incident reported to us.

“I urge the community not to speculate about the details of this on social media as this could have significant and serious implications to live police investigations and be seen as contempt of court.

“I ask that any speculation is not shared further and removed from public forums which could influence any future legal proceedings.

“It is important to note that anyone suspected of a crime must not be named publicly for legal reasons. Doing so, could significantly impact any potential prosecution in future.”

Inspector Jones added that there will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance. “Please speak to officers if you have any concerns,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist their enquiries to contact them via the North Wales Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000450718.

