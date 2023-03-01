Police issue dispersal order following anti-social behaviour in Chester City Centre
Chester Police have issued a dispersal order in response to reports of anti-social behaviour by a group in the city centre.
Under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, the dispersal order makes it an offence for anyone to return to a specific area for up to 48 hours if they have been told to leave it by police.
The order will remain in place until 2 pm on Thursday 2 March.
The police will use the powers of dispersal orders to prevent disorder in the area.
They will ban anyone from the city for up to 48 hours if they are deemed to be causing anti-social behaviour.
If anyone is ordered to leave the dispersal order area and comes back, they are likely to be arrested.
The decision to issue a dispersal order was made due to ongoing anti-social behaviour by a small minority of people in the city centre.
The police have highlighted a mapped area, which will be provided to anyone issued with a direction to leave.
The aim of the dispersal order is to prevent further incidents of anti-social behaviour and ensure the safety of the public.
Inspector James Wilson has urged anyone who has witnessed or been a victim of anti-social behaviour to report it to the police.
He said: “Due to ongoing anti-social behaviour here in Chester by a small minority of people, we have had to impose a dispersal order in the city centre.
“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated here in Chester.
“Anti-social behaviour can have a devastating impact on our communities and residents have every right to feel safe in their neighbourhoods.
“I would urge anyone who witnesses or who has been a victim of anti-social behaviour to report this to us by calling 101 or reporting it via our website so that we can investigate further.”
