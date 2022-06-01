Deeside.com > News Anglesey

Posted: Wed 1st Jun 2022

Police issue appeal to find missing 17-year-old girl from Anglesey who may have travelled to Chester

Police have issued an appeal to find a girl who has gone missing from Llangefni.

Bobbi, who is 17 and described as being 5’4″ tall, was last seen on Saturday 28th May.

It’s believed she may have travelled to Chester and Rhyl. She also has links to Holyhead and Caernarfon.

North Wales Police said: “Any info please call 101 or use live webchat online ref iTrace 42342.”



