Police investigating death of 23 year old man in Buckley have charged a man with murder

Detectives investigating the death of a 23 year old man in Buckley on Tuesday evening have tonight charged a man with murder.

Detective Superintendent Mark Pierce said: “This evening, Jamie Scott Mitchell (24), from Buckley has been charged with the murder of Steven Wilkinson.”

“He will appear before Magistrates in Mold tomorrow morning.”

“Our thoughts remain with Steven’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The incident occurred in Precinct Way at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 4.

Police said they attended the location to reports of an attack on a man.

“Despite the best efforts of colleagues from Welsh Ambulance Services Trust, he later died in hospital.”

Family tribute

The family of Steven paid tribute to him on Thursday, in a statement they said:

“Steven was so enthusiastic about life, wherever he went laughter followed him.”

“He was taken from us far too soon.”

“He has not only left a hole in our hearts but also our lives, life will never be the same without him.”

“As a family, we would like to thank all his friends and the community for the kind words spoken about him at this difficult time.”

A donation page has been set up by a friend of Steven, you can find it here.

