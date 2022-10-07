Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 7th Oct 2022

Updated: Fri 7th Oct

Police investigating death of 23 year old man in Buckley have charged a man with murder

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Detectives investigating the death of a 23 year old man in Buckley on Tuesday evening have tonight charged a man with murder.

Detective Superintendent Mark Pierce said: “This evening, Jamie Scott Mitchell (24), from Buckley has been charged with the murder of Steven Wilkinson.”

“He will appear before Magistrates in Mold tomorrow morning.”

“Our thoughts remain with Steven’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The incident occurred in Precinct Way at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 4.

Police said they attended the location to reports of an attack on a man.

“Despite the best efforts of colleagues from Welsh Ambulance Services Trust, he later died in hospital.”

Steven Wilkinson

Family tribute

The family of Steven paid tribute to him on Thursday, in a statement they said:

“Steven was so enthusiastic about life, wherever he went laughter followed him.”

“He was taken from us far too soon.”

“He has not only left a hole in our hearts but also our lives, life will never be the same without him.”

“As a family, we would like to thank all his friends and the community for the kind words spoken about him at this difficult time.”

A donation page has been set up by a friend of Steven, you can find it here.

Read Next

  • Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest
  • First minister celebrates three decades of Toyota engine production in Deeside
  • Bottom of the league Airbus UK Broughton docked three points for fielding ineligible player
  • Britain’s leading televised cycle race series coming to North Wales next summer

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

    News

    First minister celebrates three decades of Toyota engine production in Deeside

    News

    Bottom of the league Airbus UK Broughton docked three points for fielding ineligible player

    News

    Britain’s leading televised cycle race series coming to North Wales next summer

    News

    Council could take enforcement action to deal with empty properties blighting Flintshire’s town centres

    News

    Meter tampering ‘can create ticking time bomb’ warns energy industry

    News

    Mold hospital patient champion awarded for going above and beyond

    News

    A494 Deeside – slip road back open following earlier closure due to flooding

    News

    Creation of a Flintshire Coastal Park to be considered by councillors

    News




    Read 429,169 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn