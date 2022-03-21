Police investigating a large fire on marshland at Parkgate arrest three teenagers

Police investigating a large fire on marshland at Parkgate on the banks of the River Dee at Wirral have arrested three teenagers on suspicion of arson.

Three boys, two aged 13, and one aged 14 are currently in custody being interviewed by officers

The fire occurred shortly before 7pm on Saturday 19 March at Parkgate and at this stage is being treated as arson.