Posted: Mon 21st Mar 2022

Updated: Mon 21st Mar

Police investigating a large fire on marshland at Parkgate arrest three teenagers

Police investigating a large fire on marshland at Parkgate on the banks of the River Dee at Wirral have arrested three teenagers on suspicion of arson.

Three boys, two aged 13,  and one aged 14 are currently in custody being interviewed by officers

The fire occurred shortly before 7pm on Saturday 19 March at Parkgate and at this stage is being treated as arson.

Smoke and flames from the blaze could clearly be seen from the Flintshire side of the River Dee.

Police launched an investigation on Sunday conducting house-to-house and reviewing CCTV footage.

Officers said they were particularly keen to speak to a group of teenagers who were seen in the area at around 6.20pm.

Inspector Paul Fegan, of Ellesmere Port local policing unit, said: “The scale of the fire has understandably shocked and upset our local community and residents can expect to see officers patrolling the area to provide reassurance.

“We’re doing everything possible to find those responsible and are currently following numerous lines of enquiry.

“As part of our investigation I am keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area shortly before the fire started and saw a group of youths matching the description.

“I also want to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist us in piecing together how the fire started.”

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage should contact Cheshire Constabulary online https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or contact 101 quoting IML 1226437.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 



