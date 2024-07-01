Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 1st Jul 2024

Police investigate racial hate vandalism in Hawarden

North Flintshire Police have reported several incidents of “racial hate” over the weekend, prompting an investigation and a call for witnesses.

On Saturday, police received reports that two properties and a van had been vandalised with racial hate graffiti in Hawarden.

Two incidents took place on Wirral View, with another on The Ridgeway, which is off Upper Aston Hall Lane.

Inspector Wesley Williams stated, “Criminal damage reports of any nature are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, but those involving racial hate will absolutely not be tolerated in our community.”

“If you witnessed, or have any information about any of these incidents, we are asking you to report it at the earliest opportunity, either via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference Q094853.”

