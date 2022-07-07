Police in North Wales tied up dealing with health issues instead of crime, says Conservative MS

Police in North Wales are having to spend more time dealing with health issues due to pressure on the NHS, a Conservative Senedd Member has said.

North Wales MS Sam Rowlands said officers are regularly “tied up” at A&E or dealing with mental health related calls instead of being able to tackle crime.

He made his comments in the Senedd yesterday after spending time on the beat with officers in the region.

Mr Rowlands said: “Last month, I had the pleasure of joining North Wales Police on one of their shifts, and had the privilege, also, of seeing the fantastic work that they carry out for us in our communities.

“This is time I spent with them following ten years previously when I’d gone on shift with the North Wales Police just to observe the work that they do.

“One of the things that I observed about the difference between ten years ago and now is the increased difficulties of health service pressures on our police officers and on the police force.

“This increase in pressures has seen police officers dealing with defibrillators, tied up in A&E for hours on end, at times, waiting for those they may have arrested to be seen, along with assisting with mental health issues—all of which is needed, of course, but I would argue is probably not a good use of police resource and police expertise.

“It’s clear to me that the health service pressures are taking time away from police officers in their usual role, and of course this could lead to our police forces being overrun away from their traditional work.

“In light of this, minister, what assessment have you made of the increasing pressures on police officers, and what discussions have you had with the Minister for Health and Social Services regarding this increased pressure?”

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said: “Thank you very much for bringing this to our attention today and congratulations on joining the shift.

“I think, across the chamber, there will be people who have already done that or who will take up that opportunity, because it shows you what life is like on the front line for our police officers and all those who they engage with.

“Not just the citizens that they’re engaging with but of course all of the other people at the sharp end, whether it’s the ambulance service, accident and emergency and all the emergency care system working together.

“The place where these issues are raised is at our policing partnership board, which I or the First Minister chair.

“We work with policing colleagues, so the chief constables, the police and crime commissioners, and indeed the Secretary of State for Wales joins us, so it’s devolved and non-devolved.

“We’re looking at strategic issues. In the last meeting we had, we looked at homelessness and we looked at substance misuse.

“We regularly look at the pressures of the health service, which policing now have to engage with, and I would say that this policing partnership board is an ideal way of ensuring that we can work, as we do, at a devolved level, in terms of the services.

“And of course it includes local government, as well as health boards and the police themselves.

“But let’s also recognise the hard work that’s undertaken by our police people across Wales.

“I am certainly looking forward to joining the anniversary of our PCSOs in a couple of weeks’ time, to recognise the work that they do at the sharp end, as well.”