Police impose dispersal order in Holywell to curb anti-social behaviour
North Flintshire Police have enforced a dispersal order in Holywell in response to ongoing concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area.
The order came into effect at 7 pm today, 6th May, and is in place until 3 am Sunday, targeting the area around Tesco and Greenfield Valley.
During the specified hours, uniformed constables or police community support officers (PCSOs) will be authorised to direct any person in a public place within the designated area to leave and not return for the duration of the order.
Officers will be actively patrolling the area on foot to disrupt any instances of anti-social behaviour and enforce the order as required.
This measure comes as a response to rising concerns from residents and local businesses about disruptive behaviour and nuisance activities in the Holywell area.
A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police stated, "Officers will be out on foot in the area looking to disrupt anti-social behaviour and enforce the order."
