Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 6th May 2023

Police impose dispersal order in Holywell to curb anti-social behaviour

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Flintshire Police have enforced a dispersal order in Holywell in response to ongoing concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The order came into effect at 7 pm today, 6th May, and is in place until 3 am Sunday, targeting the area around Tesco and Greenfield Valley. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During the specified hours, uniformed constables or police community support officers (PCSOs) will be authorised to direct any person in a public place within the designated area to leave and not return for the duration of the order. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Officers will be actively patrolling the area on foot to disrupt any instances of anti-social behaviour and enforce the order as required. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This measure comes as a response to rising concerns from residents and local businesses about disruptive behaviour and nuisance activities in the Holywell area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police stated, “Officers will be out on foot in the area looking to disrupt anti-social behaviour and enforce the order.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Deeside firm lauded in Welsh Parliament for apprenticeship commitment
  • New honey cultivates collaboration between Wales and Ukraine
  • North Wales communities get £1million boost to restore nature

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Deeside firm lauded in Welsh Parliament for apprenticeship commitment

    News

    New honey cultivates collaboration between Wales and Ukraine

    News

    North Wales communities get £1million boost to restore nature

    News

    Toyota Manufacturing UK Charitable Trust shatters records with £431,000 donated to local causes

    News

    Deeside home care agency celebrating after recent excellent Care Inspectorate Wales report

    News

    Clwydian Range: Partnership project aims to reverse curlew decline in Wales

    News

    RAF Valley Coronation flypast in ‘salute to North Wales’ timings released

    News

    Airbus Perlan Mission II back in air to set world altitude record

    News

    COVID is officially no longer a global health emergency – here’s what that means

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn