Police federation calls for minimum 17% pay hike for officers

The Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) has called for a 17% pay increase for police officers in response to an independent study by the non-partisan think tank Social Market Foundation (SMF), which found a sharp decline in police pay since 2000. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The study revealed that real terms police pay has fallen nearly 20% behind inflation between 2000 and 2022. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This is in stark contrast to other public sector workers, who saw their pay rise in real terms over the same period, ranging from 1% to 14%. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Even protective services workers and all workers saw an increase in their pay in real terms, by 14% and 5% respectively. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The report noted that police officers are the only group to have seen a decline in their real terms pay since 2000. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The study also highlighted that police constable starting salaries have lagged significantly behind earnings across the wider economy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If the current trends continue, police pay will drop a further 4% in real terms by 2027, while private and public sector worker pay is expected to rise over the same period. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The study also highlighted the “P-factor,” which should be included in addition to the findings. The P-factor represents the unique obligations and responsibilities that police officers experience compared to other comparable roles, including the risks of physical and psychological harm they face, as well as the restrictions placed upon their private lives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mark Jones, North Wales Police Federation General Secretary, said, “This independent research confirms this stark reality. Day in, day out, police officers make personal sacrifices in order to protect and police the communities we live, work, and visit.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jones added, “The Government now needs to rebuild the trust and confidence of police officers in them by meeting the Police Federation’s demands for a 17% pay rise.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This is not borne out of greed but is a necessity for police officers to be able to continue to feed their families, keep the heating on at home, and be appropriately remunerated for the risks they face and the immense restrictions placed upon them by virtue of the office they hold.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Anything less than what we are calling for would be the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for police officers who are burnt out, broken, and not seeing any light at the end of the tunnel.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The report highlighted the negative impact of police officers’ inability to strike or have access to any form of industrial rights on their pay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The PFEW is urging the government to address the decline in police pay and rebuild trust and confidence in police officers by implementing the suggested pay rise. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The findings of the study have raised concerns about the morale of police officers and their ability to maintain their livelihoods, with many facing financial difficulties despite their dedication to protecting the public. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The government is yet to respond to the PFEW’s calls for a pay increase for police officers, but this study is expected to put pressure on the government to act in the interest of police officers and ensure that they receive fair compensation for the risks and responsibilities that come with their job. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

