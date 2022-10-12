Police drones to be used at Flintshire car meets to tackle “anti-social and dangerous driving”

Police in Flintshire will deploy drones at local car meets as part of an operation targetting “anti-social and dangerous driving.”

Police have said not all members of the car community engage in anti-social driving at car meet events but there is a growing problem.

Officers in Flintshire North say they “are witnessing more anti-social and dangerous behaviour” at car meets which tend to happen late at night in car parks and industrial estates across the county.

In a bid to crack down on offences, officers could be given Section 59 powers, they give police the power to stop and seize vehicles if they are thought to be used in a manner which could cause alarm or distress, or involve careless and inconsiderate driving.

PC Shannen Finnerty, said: “I appreciate not all members of the car community engage in anti-social driving at these events, but we are more frequently witnessing such behaviour.

“ASB will not go unchallenged and if necessary, we will utilise Section 59 powers and issue dispersal orders.

“Our operation is not aimed at people meeting in their cars peacefully, simply those acting in an anti-social manner.

“Community information in relation to this type of activity is vital, and I am asking organisers to work with the police when arranging a meet so we can work together to ensure they remain safe.”

Anyone with information, or anyone who wishes to contact officers in relation to a car meet can contact us on 101, or via the website. https://orlo.uk/G6xX4

