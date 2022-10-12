Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 12th Oct 2022

Updated: Wed 12th Oct

Police drones to be used at Flintshire car meets to tackle “anti-social and dangerous driving”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Police in Flintshire will deploy drones at local car meets as part of an operation targetting “anti-social and dangerous driving.”

Police have said not all members of the car community engage in anti-social driving at car meet events but there is a growing problem.

Officers in Flintshire North say they “are witnessing more anti-social and dangerous behaviour” at car meets which tend to happen late at night in car parks and industrial estates across the county.

In a bid to crack down on offences, officers could be given Section 59 powers, they give police the power to stop and seize vehicles if they are thought to be used in a manner which could cause alarm or distress, or involve careless and inconsiderate driving.

PC Shannen Finnerty, said: “I appreciate not all members of the car community engage in anti-social driving at these events, but we are more frequently witnessing such behaviour.

“ASB will not go unchallenged and if necessary, we will utilise Section 59 powers and issue dispersal orders.

“Our operation is not aimed at people meeting in their cars peacefully, simply those acting in an anti-social manner.

“Community information in relation to this type of activity is vital, and I am asking organisers to work with the police when arranging a meet so we can work together to ensure they remain safe.”

Anyone with information, or anyone who wishes to contact officers in relation to a car meet can contact us on 101, or via the website. https://orlo.uk/G6xX4

Read Next

  • Wales Air Ambulance set to open new charity shop in Mold
  • Raft of winners for Deeside based Redrow at UK Property Awards
  • New balance bike track at Deeside Leisure Centre aims to help children ride safely
  • Shotton, Connah’s Quay and Queensferry regeneration plans to go before senior councillors

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Wales Air Ambulance set to open new charity shop in Mold

    News

    Raft of winners for Deeside based Redrow at UK Property Awards

    News

    New balance bike track at Deeside Leisure Centre aims to help children ride safely

    News

    Shotton, Connah’s Quay and Queensferry regeneration plans to go before senior councillors

    News

    Vision of potential Flintshire Coastal Park welcomed by councillors

    News

    Number of scam texts targeting £400 energy bill support on the increase

    News

    Wales going places with major sponsorship deal as Rugby League World Cup kicks off

    News

    Hawkesbury Little Theatre pantomime returns after three year break

    News

    Funding announced to upgrade emergency departments across Wales this winter

    News




    Read 426,645 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn