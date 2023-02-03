Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 3rd Feb 2023

Police Dog Bryn sniffs out substantial quantity of drugs during Connah’s Quay raid

The Flintshire North neighbourhood police team, along with four-legged crime fighter Bryn, made a successful bust in their fight against drugs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This morning, the team carried out a drugs warrant at an address on Banks Road in Connahs Quay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Thanks to police dog Bryn’s keen sense of smell, a substantial quantity of drugs was uncovered and removed from circulation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Bryn is an important member of the Cheshire and North Wales Police Dog Unit and is often called upon to assist in their efforts to combat drug crime in the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The police are eager to remind the public that they can report drug dealing online, posting on their Facebook page a Flintshire North spokesperson said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Rota 2, NPT and Bryn the dog visited an address on Banks Road, Connahs Quay earlier today where they carried out a successful drugs warrant.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Report drug dealing online at orlo.uk/DZ0J0 or anonymously via orlo.uk/3cnEr and we will do the rest! #knockknock ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


