Posted: Sat 30th Oct 2021

Police ‘Dispersal Order’ introduced in Mold this weekend to combat anti social behaviour

A 48-hour dispersal order has been put in place in Mold this weekend bid to deter anti-social behaviour incidents involving youngsters in the town.

The dispersal order – which provides police officers with extra powers – came into force at 6pm on Friday and will be in place until 6pm on Sunday.

A map published by North Wales Police shows an area from Broncoed Park to Clayton Road and a large part of the town centre where the dispersal order relates to.

A post of the force’s South Flintshire Facebook page states: “In order to deter incidents of anti-social behaviour this weekend, a dispersal order is in place in the below outlined area of Mold between 18:00 hours on Friday 29th October 2021 to 18:00 hours on 31st October 2021.”

 

 

The post goes onto to state: “Any persons found to be within this area who are causing, or likely to cause anti-social behaviour or loitering will be removed from the area and/or given a dispersal notice preventing them from returning to the area for 24 hours.”

“If you need to report any anti-social behaviour concerns to us, you can contact us via Live Chat on our website 👉https://orlo.uk/0rPrm or call 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”

 



