Posted: Sat 11th Sep 2021

Updated: Sat 11th Sep

Police confirm body of a man found in Flint this evening

Police have said the body of a man has been found in Flint this evening.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the the Coroner has been informed.

A large emergency service presence has been seen near Chester Road and all trains were stopped for around an hour on the railway line which runs through Flint.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “Sadly we can confirm that earlier this evening (Saturday, September 11th) the body of a man was found on Chester Road in Flint.”

Chief Inspector Jon Aspinall of North Wales Police said: “At present, the death is being treated as unexplained and the Coroner for North East Wales has been informed.”

“A police presence remains at the scene on Chester Road in Flint whilst enquiries continue.”

“We are not yet in a position to release further details.”



