Police concerns for welfare of missing Chester woman

Police are appealing for information from the public to help find a missing woman from Chester.

Tamar Jones is believed to have left her home in Chester on foot at around 10.00am today, Thursday 16 September.

The 46-year-old is describes as white, small in stature, of slim build, with green eyes and dark shoulder length hair.

Officers are urging anyone who sees Tamar or has any information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

Inspector Brian Green said: “A number of officers have been searching for Tamar, so far to no avail, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“I urge anyone in or around the Chester area who thinks that they may have seen her since she went missing to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, or CCTV or dashcam footage of her since left her home on foot this morning.”

Anyone with information or footage that may help officers find Tamar is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML 1086184.