Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 16th Sep 2021

Police concerns for welfare of missing Chester woman

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are appealing for information from the public to help find a missing woman from Chester.

Tamar Jones is believed to have left her home in Chester on foot at around 10.00am today, Thursday 16 September.

The 46-year-old is describes as white, small in stature, of slim build, with green eyes and dark shoulder length hair.

Officers are urging anyone who sees Tamar or has any information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

Inspector Brian Green said: “A number of officers have been searching for Tamar, so far to no avail, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“I urge anyone in or around the Chester area who thinks that they may have seen her since she went missing to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, or CCTV or dashcam footage of her since left her home on foot this morning.”

Anyone with information or footage that may help officers find Tamar is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML 1086184.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Severe delays on M56 in Cheshire with two westbound lanes closed for ’emergency repairs’

News

Introduction of new Class 230 trains on Wrexham to Bidston line delayed until next year

News

Fancy an off-road adventure in former Swedish Army all-terrain carrier? Now you can – at Llyn Brenig lake

News

HGV driver who killed a couple in crash on M56 jailed

News

North Wales nurse becomes first in Wales and one of first in UK to receive covid-19 booster vaccine

News

Deeside based Iceland cancelling 250 store deliveries a week over lorry driver shortage

News

Police seek man wanted on suspicion of drug offences with links to North Wales

News

Universal Credit £20 cut: “Indefensible and frankly deplorable that UK Government is refusing to listen”

News

HMRC warning Christmas shoppers over ‘unexpected charges’ from overseas traders brought on by Brexit changes

News





Read 408,248 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn