Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of mother and daughter from North Wales

Police have launched an appeal for helping tracing a mother and daughter from North Wales they have concerns over.

Police say Cherelle Smith 30, is believed to be in company with her mother Debbie Hurley, 51.

Cherelle is described as being 5 ft 4 in tall and of a “stocky build.”

It’s thought they may have travelled to the North West and Midlands.

A post on North Wales Police Facebook page, states: “Officers are concerned for the welfare of Cherelle Smith and Debbie Hurley who are currently missing from the North Wales Police area.”

“They are presumed to be travelling in company and requests for observations are requested for the pair.”

“It may be that they are staying in hotels and may have travelled to the North West and Midlands areas.”

“Any sightings to be reported to North Wales Police on 0300 330 0101. Itrace reference 39120.”