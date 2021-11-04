Police chase which started on the A483 and ended with a two vehicle crash in Deeside referred to watchdog

North Wales Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) following a collision in Garden City during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The watchdog is investigating police involvement prior to the crash which involved a Mercedes car and a taxi, understood to be a minibus.

Officers in a marked North Wales Police vehicle began to pursue a Mercedes that was seen travelling at speed on the A483.

Fifteen minutes into the chase the Mercedes was involved in a crash with the taxi in Garden City.

Four people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision which happened at around 1.30am on Sunday.

They are currently being treated for serious but not life threatening injuries.

Station Road was closed to the Jubilee Bridge (Blue Bridge) following the collision, it reopened just before 10am on Sunday.

An IOPC spokesperson has said: “We have begun an independent investigation into police involvement prior to a two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in Garden City, Deeside at around 1.30am on Sunday 31 October.”

“The collision involved a Mercedes car, which had been pursued by a marked North Wales Police vehicle, and a taxi.”

“We understand the police pursuit of the Mercedes began on the A483 around fifteen minutes earlier, when the Mercedes was seen travelling at speed.”

“Four people from the two vehicles involved were taken to hospital following the collision. ”

“All are currently being treated for serious injuries which are not described as life threatening.”

“Our investigation follows a referral from North Wales Police and is currently at an early stage.”