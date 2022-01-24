Police call on residents to report any “suspicious activity” following reports of drug dealing in parts of Shotton

Police have asked residents to report any “suspicious activity” following reports of drug dealing around some “back streets and open areas” in Shotton.

Drug dealing activity has been reported around Shotton Lane, Killens Lane and the Taliesin area of Shotton.

One local resident – who preferred not to be named – told Deeside.com, they had also seen what “looked like drug dealing” during the evenings in the walkway that runs alongside St Ethelwolds School.

Posting an update on the North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team Facebook page, a spokesperson said;

“Please be aware that recent has been reported in the attached area (outlined in red).”

“It is believed that the back streets and open areas are being used to deal drugs.”

“If you are out walking and come across any suspicious activity please report it to North Wales Police either on 101, webchat or instant message.”

This information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, helps to build a picture and seek prosecutions.”

“We will continue to patrol the area and work with you to bring dealers to justice.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111