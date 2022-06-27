Police appeal after two young girls approached in Mostyn by driver of ‘suspicious’ vehicle

Deeside.com > News

Police have called on the public to report a ‘suspicious’ black pickup truck after two young girls were approached by the driver in Mostyn.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Saturday 18th June on Ffordd Pandarus.

In an appeal issued today, Monday 27th June, North Flintshire Police said:

“On the 18th of June, North Wales Police received reports of a black pickup style vehicle on Ffordd Pandarus, Mostyn acting suspicious, the driver of the vehicle has approached two young girls. Please report any suspicious vehicle matching this description to the police immediately.”

Information can also be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



