Posted: Wed 4th Aug 2021

Updated: Wed 4th Aug

Police call on public for help locating ‘young teenage female’ reported to be ‘sleeping rough’ in Queensferry

North Wales Police have called on public for help locating a ‘young teenage female’ who is said to be ‘sleeping rough’ in Queensferry area.

Officers have been responding to concerns raised on social media about the teenager and were looking in the Queensferry area on Tuesday to make sure she is “safe and well.”

In a post on the North Wales Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “NWP have been made aware of concerns circulating on social media for a young teenage female, said to be sleeping rough, in the Queensferry area.”

“Officers have been in the area tonight [Tuesday] but have not found her.”

“We’ve not had any reports of a missing person, however are keen to locate her so we can make sure she is safe and well.”

Contact North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference Z113238.



