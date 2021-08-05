Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 5th Aug 2021

Updated: Thu 5th Aug

Police update on reports ‘young teenage female’ has been seen ‘sleeping rough’ in Queensferry

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Police have issued an update today in which they have confirmed the individual is an adult.

An update from North Flintshire Police states: “Following reports of a child sleeping homeless in the Queensferry area, we can now confirm that the individual is an adult who we have spoken to and are assisting in ensuring the right support is given.”

Previous report: North Wales Police have called on public for help locating a ‘young teenage female’ who is said to be ‘sleeping rough’ in Queensferry area.

Officers have been responding to concerns raised on social media about the teenager and were looking in the Queensferry area on Tuesday to make sure she is “safe and well.”

In a post on the North Wales Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “NWP have been made aware of concerns circulating on social media for a young teenage female, said to be sleeping rough, in the Queensferry area.”

“Officers have been in the area tonight [Tuesday] but have not found her.”

“We’ve not had any reports of a missing person, however are keen to locate her so we can make sure she is safe and well.”

Contact North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference Z113238.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Weather Warning: Heavy downpours and thunderstorms forecast for Friday and Saturday

News

Health Minister: ‘Getting your flu jab and Covid booster is so important this autumn’

News

Gardener to rich and famous reflects on student life in Flintshire after TV success

News

Covid self-isolation support payment increased to £750 to give ‘further reassurance to anyone who has been told to isolate’

News

Plans to extend a Flintshire caravan site have been unveiled in a bid to attract more holidaymakers

News

Welsh government accepts advice from JCVI to offer COVID-19 vaccination to those aged 16 and 17

News

Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain in Flintshire today

News

Wales’ Chief Medical Officer expects updated ‘advice’ today on jabs for 16 and 17 years olds

News

Booster vaccination plans detailed – as almost 85 per cent of eligible adults in North Wales get fully vaccinated

News





Read 377,308 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn