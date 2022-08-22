Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 22nd Aug 2022

Updated: Mon 22nd Aug

Police ask Deeside residents to keep reporting nuisance anti-social behaviour by off-road bikers

A neighbourhood policing team has called on residents in Deeside to continue reporting nuisance off-road bikers engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Off-road bikes have been causing problems for local residents across parts of Deeside for several weeks, with more reports being posted on social media this weekend.

Police said last week an operation is being launched in the North Flintshire area which will see a drone team and interceptor units used to tackle off-road bikes being ridden dangerously in the area.

In an update today (Monday, August 22) a spokesperson said: “North Wales Police and the Flintshire North Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to thank you for your continued to support and reporting with regards to the off road bikes being driven around the area.”

“We are working closely with the local council and councillors to resolve the issue.”

“An operation will be taking place and thus we request you continue to make us aware when the off road bikes are travelling so that we can identify key times and locations.”

Police have said some riders have failed to stop for officers and there have been reports of off-road bikes being “driven dangerously on pavements and through side streets.”

It has also been reported youths have been seen riding off-road bikes in the Connah’s Quay and Shotton areas, “with young people as passengers – both with no helmets or protective equipment.”

Operation Blue Takeoff

North Flintshire Police have launched Operation Blue Takeoff, it will see interceptors and the drone team attending specific areas, along with unmarked vehicles and officers, to target the riders.

Police say they are also working in partnership with Flintshire Council and local councillors to tackle the issue, “with target hardening in place to make access more difficult for the riders.”

PC Sankey of the Neighbourhood Policing Team said last week: “The group of youths riding off-road bikes have been a nuisance to local residents for a significant amount of time, and the manner in which the bikes are being used is putting the users and members of the public at risk of serious harm.”

A North Wales Police drone being used near Wepre Park during a previous operation

Inspector Simon Williams added: “This is an issue my team and I are taking very seriously.

“The work highlighted above is an exciting and innovative initiative set up between North Wales Police and partners to identify and address the illegal use of motorcycles by a small section of the community.

“This activity puts everyone including the rider at risk, and we will work with the community to address and prevent this behaviour and enforce the law at every available opportunity.

“I would like to thank the community for the ongoing support and engagement and our partners for the commitment in keeping Flintshire North a safe place to live and work.

“I encourage members of the community to report any activity around the use of off-road bikes direct to us on 101, via the website, to the community policing teams, community leaders or Crime Stoppers.”

We are asking residents to continue to report any issues so that officers have up to date descriptions and locations. We would also encourage residents to sign up to the Community Alert scheme for regular updates using www.northwalescommunityalert.co.uk

