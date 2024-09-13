Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 13th Sep 2024

Police arrest seven as investigation into Shotton hit-and-run incident continues

Seven people have been arrested in connection with a road traffic collision on Central Drive in Shotton, which left a six-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The collision, which occurred on Wednesday evening (September 11) at around 5:30 pm on Central Drive, saw the motorbike rider flee the scene.

The child was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, where they remain in a serious condition.

Among those arrested is a 16-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He also faces charges of failing to stop at the scene and failing to report the collision.

The teenager has been interviewed by police and released on conditional bail.

In addition to the 16-year-old, a 14-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, a 38-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old woman have all been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

The 24-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All suspects have been released on conditional bail as the investigation continues.

Superintendent Jon Bowcott said: “I would like to reassure the local community that our investigation is progressing, and we continue to gather evidence to ensure we can establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the child and their family at this worrying time.

“As previously stated, as arrests have been made and the case remains active, I would urge the public not to speculate or make any comments on social media that may prejudice any future potential legal proceedings.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank the local community for the information and assistance provided so far, and I would urge anyone with information who has not already spoken to us to make contact via our live webchat online, or on 101 quoting reference Q137770.”

