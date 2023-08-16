Police appeal for witnesses after break in at a Deeside Co-op store
North Wales Police are urging the public to come forward with any information about a break-in at a Deeside Coop store. This took place in the early hours of this morning.
Around 4am, on Wednesday 16th August, two suspects reportedly forced their way into the store through its front door.
Officers have described the perpetrators in the hope that the public might help identify them.
Suspect one was seen wearing a white hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms, and black gloves during the incident.
The second suspect had on a grey and dark hooded jacket, along with grey tracksuit bottoms, black gloves, and dark shoes.
Appealing for community help, the North Flintshire Police team is asking anyone nearby with CCTV to check their footage from the early hours when the break-in happened.
They believe any extra visual evidence might be key to identifying and catching the suspects.
The incident reference number from the NWP is 23000759562.
People are urged to mention this number when giving information to the police.
You can contact North Wales Police on 101 or through their website. [Click here.]
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
