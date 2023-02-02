Police appeal to trace wanted man from Chester following burglary in the city
Cheshire Police are calling on the public for assistance in their search for 37-year-old Steven Randles.
Randles is wanted in relation to a recent burglary in Chester and officers are eager to speak with him.
The wanted man is described as white, standing at 6’1” tall with a medium build, short brown hair, and brown eyes. He is known to have links to both the Chester and Ellesmere Port areas.
Anyone with information on Randles’ whereabouts is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101 and quote reference number IML 1467918.
In these times of heightened public awareness, the police are counting on the community to help bring this criminal to justice. Let’s work together to keep our streets safe and secure.
Anyone with information should not approach Randles, but should instead contact the police immediately on 101.
