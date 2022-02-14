Police appeal for witnesses to collision on M56 in Cheshire

Police investigating a collision on the motorway involving a recovery van are appealing for information from members of the public.

The yellow van was found on its side, on the embankment of the exit slip road of the M56 westbound carriageway at junction 12 for Frodsham and Runcorn.

The recovery van left the carriageway and hit a tree.

At this stage police believe no other vehicles are involved in the collision.

It was reported to police at 10.30am on Thursday 10 February.

A 41-year-old man, from the Birmingham area, was taken to Aintree Hospital by ambulance and he is currently in a serious condition.

PC Eoin Anderson, from Cheshire Constabulary’s Roads and Crime Unit, said: “At this stage we are unsure how the collision occurred and are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information to come forward.

“Perhaps you saw the van travelling on the M56 that morning or have dash cam footage that could assist us in piecing together what has happened.

“Any information – no matter how small – could really assist with our investigation.”

If you have information, CCTV or dash cam footage please contact Cheshire Constabulary online and quote IML 1198163.

Information can also be provided by calling 101.