Police appeal for witnesses following reports of a man ‘acting suspiciously’ in Shotton

North Wales Police have said enquiries into the identity of a man seen acting suspiciously in Shotton on Thursday are “currently ongoing.”

Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses after a male was seen acting suspiciously at around 8pm in the Chester Road West area, near Wetherspoons and the train station.

Posting a message on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the Chester Road West/ High Street area of Shotton.”

“The man was seen yesterday evening (23/9) from around 8pm in Wetherspoons, kebab shop and train station.”

“He is described as around 6ft 1, medium build, around 30 years old and was wearing a dark red top, jeans, white trainers and also had a black hoodie.”

“Police enquiries into the man’s identity are currently ongoing and we ask that anyone who saw him or knows who he might be, to contact police.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police, contact them directly via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 and quote number z140792.