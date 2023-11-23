Police appeal for witnesses following reported assault in Queensferry
North Flintshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a reported assault in Queensferry.
The incident occurred inside a vehicle that was stopped at the traffic lights outside the Asda store at around 2.45 pm on Sunday, November 19th.
The police are seeking information from anyone who might have witnessed the incident.
Given the public nature of the location and the time of the incident, there is a possibility that passersby, shoppers, or other drivers could provide valuable information.
In addition to eyewitness accounts, North Flintshire Police are particularly interested in obtaining dash cam footage from drivers who were in the vicinity at the time of the assault.
In a post on social media a spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said:
