Police appeal for witnesses following reported assault in Queensferry

North Flintshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a reported assault in Queensferry.

The incident occurred inside a vehicle that was stopped at the traffic lights outside the Asda store at around 2.45 pm on Sunday, November 19th.

The police are seeking information from anyone who might have witnessed the incident.

Given the public nature of the location and the time of the incident, there is a possibility that passersby, shoppers, or other drivers could provide valuable information.

In addition to eyewitness accounts, North Flintshire Police are particularly interested in obtaining dash cam footage from drivers who were in the vicinity at the time of the assault.

In a post on social media a spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said:

“We are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault.

“The incident is said to have happened inside a vehicle that was stopped at traffic lights outside the Asda store in Queensferry at around 2.45pm on Sunday, November 19th.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage that was driving in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact us as soon as possible, using reference number 23001036655.

