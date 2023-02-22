Police appeal for witnesses as they search for men behind Chester burglary
Officers investigating a burglary at an address in Chester are appealing for information from the public.
Police were called to reports of four men forcing entry to a property just after 9.30pm on Monday 20 February.
Officers attended the scene on Fairford Road, which is close to the Flintshire border at Saltney.
They conducted a search of the area but there was no trace of the men.
However, they discovered that there had been a burglary at the address and the caller, along with another occupant, had been assaulted; both sustaining minor injuries.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and as part of the investigation officers are appealing to anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.
Emma Donaldson of CID Reactive West, said: “I understand that this incident may cause concern within the local community and I would like to reassure resident that it is believed to be isolated.
“Our enquiries are currently ongoing and we’re keen to hear from anyone with any information which may aid our investigation.
“If you were in the area at the time or have any CCTV or dash cam footage, please do not hesitate to get in touch.
We are also aware that a lot of residents in that area have ring doorbells so please review to see if anything is captured.”
Anyone with information or CCTV footage should contact Cheshire police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1484114.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
