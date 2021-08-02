Police appeal for witnesses and video footage following daytime burglary on busy road in Saughall

Detectives from Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following a daytime burglary on a busy road in Saughall.

Police say the burglary took place sometime between 1.30pm and 2.50pm on Friday 30 July when ‘unknown offenders’ forced their way into a house on Church Road after smashing the front door.

Once inside the offenders searched the address and left with a number of items of jewellery.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone with any information or video footage that may aid their investigation to get in touch.

Detective Constable Paul Boneham said: “Enquiries in relation to this incident are in the early stages and we are committed to doing all we can to trace the people responsible.

“This incident took place in the middle of the day on a busy road in the centre of the village and I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving through the area at the time of the incident and may have unwittingly recorded footage of the offenders or the vehicle they were travelling in.

“The same goes for any nearby residents with any CCTV footage which may aid our investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage that may help the investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML1049899 give the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report .

Alternatively information can be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.