Police appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage after man seriously injured in Mold collision

Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in Mold which has left a man with serious injuries.

The collision involving a Kia Sportage and a green Fiat Seicento happened on Chester Road just before 12pm.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it dispatched a rapid response vehicle and emergency ambulance to the scene.

An air ambulance also attended, the man was taken by road to hospital in Wrexham.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and anybody who may have dash cam footage following a two-vehicle collision in Mold earlier today (Friday 16th July).”

“We were called shortly before midday to a report of a collision on Chester Road involving a blue-coloured Kia Sportage and a green Fiat Seicento.”

“One man was taken to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.”

“Anybody who may have information or who can help with our investigation is asked to contact us via the website or 101 using reference Z102157. ”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.29pm today to reports of a person in need of medical attention on Chester Road, Mold.”

“We sent one rapid response vehicle, one emergency ambulance and the Wales Air Ambulance also landed.”

“One patient was taken by road to Wrexham Maelor Hospital for further treatment.”

[File photo]