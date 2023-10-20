Police appeal for witnesses after two men seriously injured in road traffic collision
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in Broughton this morning, Friday, October 20.
At 7:20 am, emergency services were alerted to a collision between a blue Kia XCeed and a black Citroen DS3 on Chester Road.
Following the incident, both drivers were transported to a hospital in Stoke.
Reports suggest that the two men have sustained serious life-threatening injuries.
