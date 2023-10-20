Police appeal for witnesses after two men seriously injured in road traffic collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in Broughton this morning, Friday, October 20.

At 7:20 am, emergency services were alerted to a collision between a blue Kia XCeed and a black Citroen DS3 on Chester Road.

Following the incident, both drivers were transported to a hospital in Stoke.

Reports suggest that the two men have sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Liam Ho of the Roads Crime Unit said: “We’re urging anybody who was travelling from Broughton to Airbus around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

Any witnesses are urged to contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit via the website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 23001031808.

