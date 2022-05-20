Police appeal for witnesses after attempted break it at Mold jewellery store

Police have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch following an attempted break it at a Mold jewellery store overnight.

This morning, crime scene investigators were spotted on Earl Road, and an area near a smashed window was also cordoned off with police tape.

A North Wales Plice spokesperson said:

“Shortly before 6.30am today (20 May) we received reports of a suspected break-in attempt at a jewellery store on Earl Road, Mold.”

“A store window had been smashed, with glass and debris reported on the ground at the location.”

“Crime Scene Investigation officers attended the location and enquiries remain ongoing.”

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in this area overnight can report online: https://www.northwales.police.uk/ro/report/ or via 101, quoting incident reference B072118.”