Posted: Tue 11th Jun 2024

Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault on mobility scooter user in Mostyn

North Flintshire Police are appealing for information following an alleged assault on a 56-year-old man which happened in Mostyn around three months ago.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 31 March, at approximately 9pm, as the man was travelling on a mobility scooter along Ffordd Pennant after visiting a nearby shop.

According to police reports, the victim was punched multiple times by an unidentified male who was walking in the area accompanied by two females.

The assailant’s attack caused the man to fall to the ground, where he was then kicked several times.

Both females reportedly made verbal threats towards the victim before leaving the scene with the male suspect along Ffordd Pennant.

The victim sustained head injuries from the assault.

North Flintshire Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information related to it to come forward.

“If you witnessed this incident, or have any information in relation to it, please contact 101 and quote reference: 24000301669,” said a spokesperson for the police.

The police are particularly keen to speak with anyone who might have seen the three individuals in the area or who may have captured relevant footage on a dashcam or CCTV.

Contact North Wales Police here.

