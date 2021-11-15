Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 15th Nov 2021

Police appeal for any CCTV footage following “theft from vehicle offences” in Mold overnight

A man is has been arrested in connection with a number of alleged “theft from vehicle offences.”

Police say the offences took place overnight on Sunday in the Hafod Park area of Mold.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire neighbourhood policing team said: “Early this morning South Flintshire Officers arrested a male in Mold, for theft from vehicle offences.”

“He is currently in custody.”

“Anyone in the Hafod Park area of Mold, who may have CCTV, or witnessed anything overnight please contact us asap.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting reference Z166941.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

 



