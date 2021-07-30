Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 30th Jul 2021

Police appeal after two vehicles stolen from car garage in Saltney

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have launched an appeal for information after two vehicles were  stolen from a car garage in Saltney.

South Flintshire Police have said a black Vauxhall Corsa (MA62 XLL) and a silver Mitsubishi Lancer (CK10 URW) are reported to have been stolen from River Lane Motors on River Lane, Saltney, sometime between 8pm on Wednesday, July 28th and 10am on Thursday, July 29th.

Six sets of keys for six vehicles and a number of electrical tools including a wireless Makita drill, a socket set, an electric buffer and an electric pump are also reported to have been taken from the garage.

Anyone with information or CCTV is asked to contact North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference 21000528007.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Two mobile vaccination clinics to be held in Flintshire

News

Delays on A55 in Flintshire following earlier collision involving motorbike

News

Online mental health therapy service sees 56% rise in North Wales during pandemic

News

From the only girl in plumbing class to college estates boss – rapid rise for young Flintshire handywoman

News

Double-jabbed contacts won’t need to self-isolate in Wales from 7 August, First Minister confirms

News

Flintshire events equipment company enters farm-based wedding venue plans

News

Chester Road West is now back open following earlier collision

News

Under-18s invited for their first COVID-19 vaccine in Wales

News

Flintshire Council prepares to choose new chief exec in behind closed doors meeting

News





Read 396,530 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn