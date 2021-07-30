Police appeal after two vehicles stolen from car garage in Saltney

Police have launched an appeal for information after two vehicles were stolen from a car garage in Saltney.

South Flintshire Police have said a black Vauxhall Corsa (MA62 XLL) and a silver Mitsubishi Lancer (CK10 URW) are reported to have been stolen from River Lane Motors on River Lane, Saltney, sometime between 8pm on Wednesday, July 28th and 10am on Thursday, July 29th.

Six sets of keys for six vehicles and a number of electrical tools including a wireless Makita drill, a socket set, an electric buffer and an electric pump are also reported to have been taken from the garage.

Anyone with information or CCTV is asked to contact North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference 21000528007.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.