Police appeal after sheep theft from Deeside, one has since been found slaughtered

Listen to this article

Police are appealing to anybody who is offered cheap meat “not to accept it and report it to us as soon as possible.”

The appeal follows the theft of 10 sheep from a field in Deeside.

One of the stolen sheep has since been found slaughtered another has been shot with a crossbow and is being treated by a vet.

Police say the sheep, which were stolen from Lower Aston Hall Lane, could have been slaughtered and sold on for human consumption.

In an appeal, North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said: “We are appealing for information after a herd of ten sheep have been reported missing from a field in Deeside.”

“One of the sheep was found slaughtered in nearby wasteland shortly after 6pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 5th), while another found to have been shot with a crossbow bolt is being treated by a vet.”

“The other eight are currently missing.”

“There are concerns the sheep, that are farmed in a field on Lower Aston Hall Lane, Aston, have been slaughtered to be sold on for human consumption.”

PC Dave Allen of the Rural Crime Team said: “I am appealing to anybody who has information, or anybody who may have witnessed this incident to contact officers.

“I am also appealing to anybody who is offered cheap meat not to accept it and report it to us as soon as possible.

“Any meat that is suitable for human consumption needs to have followed rigorous meat processing rules and regulations and anything that has not complied with the regulations is unsafe to consume.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or via the website, using reference B151550.

Read Next