Posted: Sun 27th Apr 2025

Police appeal after off-road bikers flee in Shotton

North Wales Police have issued a warning after two off-road bikes with unlicensed riders made off from officers patrolling Terrig Street in Shotton on Sunday afternoon.

Officers received a report of an off-road bike being ridden on the road.

When patrolling the area, they located a blue and white bike with two riders, both wearing balaclavas and no helmets.

The riders made off through a footpath.

Police said they have had serious injury incidents involving off-road bikes and warned that unlicensed riders without helmets are likely to cause significant harm to themselves or others.

Patrols remain ongoing in the area, and officers confirmed that a second bike has also made off from police.

Anyone with information about the owners or the address the bike may be from is urged to contact police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]

