Posted: Wed 3rd Nov 2021

Updated: Wed 3rd Nov

Police appeal after male with “long black hair, nose piercing and silver nail polish” attempted to burgle a house in Hawarden

Police have launched an appeal for information after an attempted burglary in Hawarden this morning, Wednesday, November 3.

A male, described by police as having “longish” black dyed hair, 5ft 10in tall and of thin build was disturbed by the occupant of a house on Overleigh Drive at around 8am.

He was also described as wearing yellow chequered trousers, navy blue coat, nose piercing and silver nail polish.

PCSO Dan Hughes said: “Following an attempt Burglary Dwelling on OVERLEIGH DRIVE, HAWARDEN just after 8am this morning we are appealing for information.”

“The offender was described as having black dyed longish hair – 5ft 10 – thin build , wearing yellow chequered trousers – navy blue coat – nose piercing and silver nail polish.”

“He was disturbed by occupant before making off.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting reference 21000763887.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



