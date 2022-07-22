Police appeal after dog viciously attacks sheep in Flintshire

Two sheep have had to be put down after they were mauled in a suspected dog attack in Flintshire.

Four sheep were injured in the incident which occurred in the Lixwm, Ysceifiog area.

A farmer found the injured sheep on Friday morning, a vet was called in to treat the four injured animals, but two could not be saved.

PC Dave Allan from North Wales Rural Crime team posted a video appeal on social media for any witnesses to get in touch.

He said: “We had a livestock attack here in Flintshire.”

“What you may or may not be able to see behind me is a vet putting to sleep two sheep.”

The description of a dog is “possibly a brownie brindle type of dog that was loose in the area with no owner.” Said PC Allan.

“Can I please appeal to any witnesses and also appeal to the dog owners in the Lixwm, Ysceifiog and possibly Babell area of Flintshire.” Said PC Allan.

“Please check your property to make sure there are no holes in the fence that a dog can get out.”

“If your dog’s got any blood on it, please contact North Wales Police so we can sort out the matter and bring some comfort and peace of mind to this farmer behind me.” The Rural Crime Team Officer said.