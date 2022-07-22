Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Jul 2022

Police appeal after dog viciously attacks sheep in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two sheep have had to be put down after they were mauled in a suspected dog attack in Flintshire.

Four sheep were injured in the incident which occurred in the Lixwm, Ysceifiog area.

A farmer found the injured sheep on Friday morning, a vet was called in to treat the four injured animals, but two could not be saved.

PC Dave Allan from North Wales Rural Crime team posted a video appeal on social media for any witnesses to get in touch.

He said: “We had a livestock attack here in Flintshire.”

“What you may or may not be able to see behind me is a vet putting to sleep two sheep.”

The description of a dog is “possibly a brownie brindle type of dog that was loose in the area with no owner.” Said PC Allan.

“Can I please appeal to any witnesses and also appeal to the dog owners in the Lixwm, Ysceifiog and possibly Babell area of Flintshire.” Said PC Allan.

“Please check your property to make sure there are no holes in the fence that a dog can get out.”

“If your dog’s got any blood on it, please contact North Wales Police so we can sort out the matter and bring some comfort and peace of mind to this farmer behind me.” The Rural Crime Team Officer said.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

NHS pay rise: “nothing short of a kick in the teeth for hard-working doctors” says BMA Wales

News

Flintshire: Rising cost of major school redevelopment to be challenged

News

Young Theatr Clwyd actors visit hospital for special outdoor performance

News

Extra water released into River Dee to reduce risk of fish mortality

News

Don’t lose your vote – residents in Flintshire urged to check voter registration details

News

Patients with stomach problems set to be seen and treated faster in Flintshire

News

Industrial action set to impact Transport for Wales services on 27 and 30 July

News

Delays in ambulance response to most urgent calls and growing waiting lists for NHS treatment in Wales

News

Man pleads guilty to environmental crime offences in Flint

News





Read 391,740 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn