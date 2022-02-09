Police appeal after construction equipment was stolen over the weekend from Hawarden

Police are appealing for information following the theft of construction equipment from a site off Manor Lane in Hawarden.

The theft took place sometime between Friday the 4th of February and Monday 7th of February.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information in relation to a theft of construction equipment that occurred sometime between Friday the 4th of February and Monday 7th of February 2022 near the junction of Chester Road with Manor Lane, Hawarden.”

“If you have sighted any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously during these times please use our online service quoting 22000091071.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111