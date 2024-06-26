Police advise drives to seek alternative routes following road traffic collision in Shotton

Motorists in Shotton are experiencing significant delays following a road traffic collision (RTC) on Chester Road West.

Police have urged drivers to avoid Chester Road West and consider alternative routes.

The incident occurred near the junction with King Edward Street.

Photographs posted on social media show a number of emergency vehicles near the Clwyd Pub.

In a Facebook post, North Flintshire Police stated, “Police are currently dealing with an RTC on Chester Road West, Shotton. There is extremely heavy congestion in the area. Please avoid the area for the time being and consider alternative routes. Thanks for your co-operation.”

An air ambulance has also been reported to have landed near the scene.