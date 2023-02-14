Police issue dispersal order following anti-social behaviour in Chester City Centre
Police in Chester have imposed a dispersal order to combat anti-social behaviour in the city centre.
The move follows reports of a group causing disturbances and street drinking in the area.
Under the order, police officers are empowered to ban anyone from returning to a specified area for up to 48 hours.
The dispersal order, issued under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, covers an area bound by Nicholas Street, St Oswalds Way, The Groves, Station Road and City Road.
The powers are in place now and will run until 11pm on Tuesday 14 February.
Inspector James Wilson commented: “As a result of a small minority of people causing anti-social behaviour and street drinking, we have had to impose a dispersal order in the city throughout the day and into this evening.”
“I want to be clear that we will do everything we can do to crackdown on this activity and our communities should not have to put up with anti-social behaviour.”
The police have urged anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour to report it, either by calling 101 or reporting it via the Cheshire Police website.
The aim is to investigate the incidents further and maintain public order.
Dispersal orders are frequently used by police in the UK to maintain order in areas affected by anti-social behaviour.
They are used to disperse crowds or groups of people, especially in situations where there is a likelihood of public disorder.
Chester Police have warned that anyone who disobeys the dispersal order and returns to the designated area may face a fine or arrest.
However, they also reassured the public that the order is a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and urged members of the public to report any anti-social behaviour they witness.
The Cheshire Police website provides an online portal where people can report anti-social behaviour in their area.
This is part of the ongoing effort to maintain public safety and protect the communities affected by these incidents.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News