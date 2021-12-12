“Please make having your booster a priority” – First Minister issues update on Omicron variant

The UK’s Covid alert level has gone from Level 3 to Level 4, with the First Minister stating there will be increased numbers of booster clinics and longer opening hours.

Note Wales is still at a separate Alert level 0 in terms of what measures apply – as there are two alert levels.

Tonight First Minister Mark Drakeford said, “We are learning more about the omicron variant every day.

“This is a fast-moving form of coronavirus, which has the potential to cause a large wave of infections in Wales. This could lead to large numbers of people needing hospital treatment at a time when our NHS is under significant pressure.

“Our best defence continues to be vaccination. Emerging evidence shows the booster dose is vital.

“We are doing everything we can to accelerate our vaccination programme to increase the number of people who will receive their booster in the coming days and weeks. Older people and those at greatest risk are being prioritised at the moment.

“We are increasing the number of clinics and their opening hours; we have asked all available staff to join vaccination teams to support this national effort.

“Please make having your booster a priority. It will be one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself against coronavirus and this new variant.

“The Cabinet is closely monitoring this rapidly changing public health situation and has moved to a weekly review cycle.

“We are facing a very serious situation and we may need to take further steps to keep Wales safe. I will continue to keep Wales updated.”

Earlier the UK COVID Alert Level increased from Level 3 to Level 4 – note this is not the ‘alert level’ in Wales that decides what restrictions are in place (we have written about the issues on having different things called the same about the same thing before!).

In a statement from Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton – co signed by the Chief Medical Officers for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and NHS England National Medical Director, Professor Stephen Powis, they said: Following advice from the UK Health Security Agency and in the light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases, the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director have recommended to Ministers that the UK COVID Alert Level should increase from Level 3 to Level 4.

“Transmission of COVID-19 is already high in the community, mainly still driven by Delta, but the emergence of Omicron adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services.

“Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from Omicron is reduced. Data on severity will become clearer over the coming weeks but hospitalisations from Omicron are already occurring and these are likely to increase rapidly.

“When vaccine protection is reduced in the way it is happening with Omicron it is essential to top up that protection with a booster. Both booster vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) increase the immune response substantially and show good effectiveness although with some reduction compared to Delta.

“The NHS is currently under pressure mainly driven by non-COVID pressures. With a variant spreading with increased transmissibility and reduced vaccine effectiveness, we are likely to see this pressure rise soon.

“It is extremely important that if you are eligible, you get your COVID vaccination now – whether this be your first, second or booster dose.

“People should continue take sensible precautions including ventilating rooms, using face coverings, testing regularly and isolating when symptomatic. ”

Earlier tonight the Prime Minister Boris Johnson also gave an update for England (transcript below), which referred to the UK alert level and noted ” UK Government will provide additional support to accelerate vaccinations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

PM Johnson said: