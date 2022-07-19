Play team is gearing up for a “Summer of Fun” in Flintshire

Flintshire’s summer play team is gearing up for a “Summer of Fun”.

The schemes will be delivered by the Council’s Play Development Team in partnership with local town and community councils and Welsh Government.

Schemes will start across the county from Thursday 21 July (week days).

All sessions are free of charge for children aged 5 to 12 years.

Pre-registration (online) is essential for all site locations.

The Flintshire Buddy scheme as in previous years will be an integral part of this provision providing additional support for children and young people 5-17 years with disabilities.

Play schemes will run for 3, 4, 5 or 6 weeks – please check the website for more details. For further details please contact: FCCsummerplayschemes@flintshire.gov.uk or 01352 704155