Plant machinery and fuel thefts reported from Flintshire construction and agricultural yards

Police have said there has been a number of plant machinery and fuel thefts from construction and agricultural yards in the Flintshire and Wrexham areas.

Criminals are targeting walk behind dumpers, digger buckets and hydraulic equipment as well as fuel.

Police have said patrols “are looking to identify those involved” and have issued advice on security.

Sgt Liam Jones from North Wales Rural Crime Team said:

“In recent weeks we have seen a few incidents of theft of plant machinery and fuel from construction yards and agricultural yards in the East of North Wales – Flintshire & Wrexham.”

“Thieves have targeted walk behind dumpers, digger buckets and hydraulic equipment.”

“Thankfully, some of the machines have been recorded as they were fitted with security trackers.”

“Whilst enquiries are ongoing and patrols are looking to identify those involved, it is important to ensure all possible security measures are taken”

10 Advice Tips for Plant Machinery Security