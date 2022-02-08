Plant machinery and fuel thefts reported from Flintshire construction and agricultural yards
Police have said there has been a number of plant machinery and fuel thefts from construction and agricultural yards in the Flintshire and Wrexham areas.
Criminals are targeting walk behind dumpers, digger buckets and hydraulic equipment as well as fuel.
Police have said patrols “are looking to identify those involved” and have issued advice on security.
Sgt Liam Jones from North Wales Rural Crime Team said:
“In recent weeks we have seen a few incidents of theft of plant machinery and fuel from construction yards and agricultural yards in the East of North Wales – Flintshire & Wrexham.”
“Thieves have targeted walk behind dumpers, digger buckets and hydraulic equipment.”
“Thankfully, some of the machines have been recorded as they were fitted with security trackers.”
“Whilst enquiries are ongoing and patrols are looking to identify those involved, it is important to ensure all possible security measures are taken”
10 Advice Tips for Plant Machinery Security
- Remove Keys – When not in use, all vehicles and plant machinery should have their ignition keys removed and where possible, their immobilisers and or anti-theft devices activated.
- Secure Over Night – When left overnight machinery should be secured in a compound or container if possible. As an extra measure block the container with large concrete blocks to prevent easy access.
- Use Chains – Larger items that cannot be stored in a secure container should be chained to immovable objects like a large concrete block or where possible consider interlocking the machinery together.
- Park In Secure Places – Where possible, try to park Plant and Machinery in locations which have passing surveillance either from passing traffic or pedestrians and if possible overlooked by housing.
- Fit Tracking Systems – Fit immobilisation and tracking systems – the use of tracking systems can notify the owner the machinery is being interfered with or moved, allowing for a prompt response to either prevent the theft or detain offenders. Anti-theft devices make your plant machinery less attractive to the thief. Secure By Design (www.securedbydesign.com) have several members which specialise in this area and can advise on the best system and fitting of the product for your plant type.
- The CESAR System – The CESAR System is the National security marking system of the Construction Equipment Association and Agricultural Engineers Association with the aim of reducing plant and farm theft.
- Secure Your Tools – If tools are to be left on-site overnight, consideration should be given to using secure tool vaults and cabinets, or other high-security storage.
- Check Vehicles – It is good practice on larger construction sites to check vehicles as they leave, to prevent equipment and construction materials such as copper and lead being stolen.
- Fit Fuel Theft Alarms – Fuel theft alarms which monitor the fuel tanks can help to reduce the theft of diesel which is a problem on remote sites.
- Secure Gas Cannisters – Gas bottles are also a target, specialist containers can be found in Secure By Design (www.securedbydesign.com) Member Products to help tackle this type of theft.
