Plans to turn Shotton terrace into bedsits given green light at second attempt

Listen to this article

Plans to turn a Shotton house into a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) have been granted by Flintshire Council after planners had previously thrown them out.

An application was submitted to Flintshire Council last year to convert a terraced house at No 23 Ash Grove into a five bedroomed HMO.

The plans were refused on the grounds that anymore HMO’s in the Ash Grove area would have a “detrimental effect on the residents.”

The move to throw the plans out was welcomed by a Shotton councillor David Evans, he has been concerned about the growth of HMO’s in parts of Shotton for several years.

The applicant resubmitted the plans during the summer, arguing that the initial reason for refusal did not stand up.

The planning officer had initially said that “Ash Grove, has high levels of HMO’s, it is a very narrow road and comprises a predominance of small high density terraced dwellings. ”

“There is already an HMO at No 25 next door and a large HMO at Number 19.”

He said data shows there are “65 dwellings on both sides of the street, there are 5 HMO’s which is an overall density of 8% (7.7%). ”

“It is however considered that this is an underestimate of the level of HMO’s operating within the locality.”

The planning officer added: “Evidence from Welsh Government research suggests that in an area if there are over 10% HMOs that is an indication of overdevelopment.”

A planning statement submitted the fresh application on behalf of the house owner by consultancy, Concept Planning, states:

“The reference to an underestimate of the HMO levels in the location is pure speculation and cannot be considered as an appropriate rational for consideration of the merits of the planning application.”

Concept Planning said that, if the subject site – 23 Ash Grove – were granted approval to change to an HMO, “the total number of properties on the street would amount to 9.2% of the total on Ash Grove.”

“The Flintshire County council developer advice note – Flats and houses in Multiple occupation – published in September 2018, sets out a threshold of 10% of HMOs to be the upper ceiling of acceptability.”

Concept Planning adds: “The previous reason for refusal on site essentially alleged that the HMO development would result in harm to the residential ‘character’ by default of being an HMO without stipulating the material effects.”

“Simply referring to ‘research’ of the Welsh government which is not identified nor site specific. The specific aspects of alleged harm are not expressed by the Council and therefore the change of use should be permitted.”

The application was granted by Chief Planning Officer Andrew Farrow subject to some conditions, one being, “the building shall not be brought into use until a cycle storage area has been provided.”

And the development should not be occupied “until there has been submitted to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority,a Flood Management / Emergency Evacuation Plan.”

Read Next