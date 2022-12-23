Plans to turn former Northop Hall into house approved

A FORMER village post office which has been vacant for a decade is to be brought back into use as a two-bedroom home.

Flintshire Council has approved the change of use of Greenbank View Cottages’ end terrace in Northop Hall.

The design and access statement submitted with the application gives a background to the history of the building.

It said: “Greenbank Cottages is an end of terrace property situated within the settlement boundary as well as within the Green barriers. The property is located on Village Road which is the main high street of Northop Hall.

“The building was converted to what was known as the post office in 1977 followed by a partial change of use in 1981 which saw the introduction of the first floor one bedroom flat. The post office successfully ran for a number of years until it closed around a decade ago.”

It adds: “The closure of the post office and the lack of opportunity for a small commercial property coincides with the slow rate of growth in the retail of the town.

“The building is in two parts, the old post office sits on the ground floor and a one-bedroom flat sits on the first floor. The rear of the property boasts a small rear extension.”

A report produced by Flintshire Council’s planning department explains that a post office in the village is no longer viable.

It states: “The post office ceased to operate some time ago and a post office is now no longer viable in this area.

“Whilst other post offices exist in nearby towns it is not reasonable to enforce that the use is retained in this area.

“Furthermore the building already appears residential in nature and is located at the end of a row of terraced dwellings with amenity space at the rear. Thus the principle of the proposals and the loss of this use is considered acceptable.”

According to the design and access statement, the change of use will help meet a housing need in the area.

The statement adds: “The proposed development provides much needed housing in the form of a single two-bedroom dwelling in the small but popular village of Northop Hall.

“The need to support the retail use of the local town and the lack of opportunity for commercial property in the area shows the importance for the housing in all forms.”

It adds: “The property is now seen to be in a very poor state of disrepair meaning the property sticks out in such a well-established village.

“The proposal reuses a building that has lost its original use and status in Northop Hall and utilizes what is already there for the need for low cost housing which respond to local needs as well as reintroducing residential use to the town centre.”

Flintshire council’s planning department gave permission for the change of use in a delegated decision.

By Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter

