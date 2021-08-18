Plans to turn former Buckley bar and restaurant into apartments given green light at second attempt

Plans to turn a former bar and restaurant into apartments has been approved at the second attempt.

An application to transform the Windmill bar and grill in Buckley into 13 flats was rejected by councillors last year after it was suggested the loss of the restaurant would impact the town’s economy.

Concerns were also raised that neighbours on Millers Court would suffer a loss of privacy due to their properties being overlooked by the development.

Applicant Ricky Braitch later asked the Planning Inspectorate to reverse the decision after highlighting how previous attempts to keep it running as a business had failed.

However, Sian Worden, who was appointed to oversee the appeal, backed the conclusions of Flintshire Council’s planning committee.

In a report published in June 2020, she claimed living conditions would be “gloomy and oppressive” due to the lack of natural light.

Mr Braitch lodged new proposals which would see the number of apartments reduced to nine, while the number of bedrooms would also be decreased.

They have now been given the go-ahead by Flintshire planners.

In a report, Flintshire Council planning officer James Beattie said: “The proposed scheme has been carefully considered in light of the previous refusal and with full regard to both the reasons for refusal and the Planning Inspectors comments.”

“I consider that the current scheme has overcome the previous objections.”

“Given the location of the development, and with due regard to the relevant planning policies and to considerations of sustainability this site is considered to be an appropriate location for this form of development and I recommend accordingly.”

The report added that funds totalling £6597 would be provided by the developer as part of a Section 106 obligation for the Open Space Commuted Sum Scheme to be used to enhance Hawksbury Bowling Club.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).