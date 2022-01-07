Plans to transform former Nike store at Broughton Park into a PureGym given green light

PureGym is set to open its first site in Flintshire after being given the green light by the local planning authority.

An initial planning application was submitted by PureGym in January 2019 for a new gym in the double unit formerly occupied by Nike.

It was approved shortly before the UK went into lockdown in March 2020.

But the international gym chain’s interest in the site cooled as the pandemic took hold and leisure facilities were forced to close.

In the meantime, Aldo shoes took over the unit opening up a ‘pop up’ shop in June 2020 to sell clearance stock after the firm fell into administration.

Plans were resubmitted by PureGym towards the end of last year, they have been given the go-ahead this week.

The original application submitted by PureGym allowed for the redevelopment of one unit with the addition of a 505 sqm mezzanine.

The new plan will see “the simple conversion of the entire unit to accommodate Pure Gym plus the introduction of a 186 sqm mezzanine.”

The approved proposal will be slightly smaller than the initial plan with a total floor space of 1,048 sqm.

A document submitted by Tetra Tech Planning states: “These revised proposals are deemed to positively contribute to the existing retail / leisure provision occupying the park, whilst the proposed gym contributes directly to the Well-Being Goals of PPW (Planning Policy Wales) to encourage active and healthier lifestyles. ”

“The gym will provide new jobs opportunities, both direct and indirect and represent a positive investment in the Broughton locality.”

The application was approved by Flintshire council case officer Barbara Kinnear, in her report she said were “no adverse comments to make, but there is potential for music used to support activities can cause problems to adjacent units and therefore suggest conditions to limit music used in gym operation to be inaudible in any of the adjacent units.”

Mrs Kinnear said: “The unit is within the established retail park of similar style units and uses and is currently within a retail use. The retail park also has a number of leisure facilities such as restaurant’s and a cinema which are complementary uses to the whole of the retail park facility.”

Most PureGym’s are open 24 hours a day and offer cardio equipment, fixed and free weights, and exercise classes, there are over 200 pieces of training equipment in most gyms.

Their website states: “We welcome everybody, regardless of size, ability, age, ethnicity, religion, gender, sex, or sexual orientation. Our gyms are friendly, supportive, and judgement-free spaces where everybody can come in, work out and leave feeling good.”

Last month PureGym received £300m equity investment to fund ‘ambitious’ expansion plans, with new sites planned across the UK and internationally.

Humphrey Cobbold, Chief Executive Officer of PureGym, said: “At PureGym we are driven by a clear sense of mission and purpose – “Inspiring a Healthier World” – to make activity more affordable and more accessible to millions of people.”

“We have a clear and deliverable growth strategy to ensure we deliver on this mission. We aim to expand further and consolidate our leadership positions in the UK, Switzerland and Denmark.”

“Beyond Europe we have established a ground-breaking franchise partnership in the Middle East, exciting early-stage discussions with potential franchise partners in Asia, three trial sites preparing for launch in the US, and an exciting digital fitness development plan.”

“With health and wellbeing rising to the top of the global agenda we now have the capital, the capabilities, the technology and the management team to become a global fitness and activity operator.”