Plans to demolish old Buckley police station to make way for apartments receive green light

Plans to demolish an old police station to make way for apartments have been given the green light.

Buckley Police Station was closed in October, 2017, after officers were moved to a new purpose-built facility at the town’s fire station.

The building on Mold Road was later put up for sale, with proposals to knock it down and replace it with a block of nine apartments put forward in mid-2020.

Councillors met yesterday (Wednesday, July 6) to discuss the application by Tier Securities Ltd after the company claimed the development would support local businesses.

A small number of residents objected to the loss of an “iconic building” before the meeting of Flintshire Council’s planning committee.

Buckley Mountain councillor Carol Ellis also raised concerns about the impact on the nearby Grade II-listed Buckley Town Council offices and library.

However, the scheme was approved after a senior Labour politician said it was a suitable location for a residential development.

Cllr Chris Bithell, cabinet member for planning, said: “This is a town centre location in Buckley where development is expected to take place.

“It’s a site which has formerly been used by the police station and it’s a good reuse of that particular site.

“It’s important to note that local amenities are near at hand, along with services and local transport.”

The old police station was closed after it was deemed too large for the three PCSOs who were based there.

A total of four letters of objection were received against the plans to replace it amid concerns the new development would overlook neighbouring properties.

But the local authority’s chief planning officer, Andrew Farrow, said the proposals would contribute to a “mixed and socially inclusive community”.

Cllr Bernie Attridge, leader of the independent group, said: “We get this type of development all the time in Shotton and Connah’s Quay within the town centre.

“It’s a sustainable location and single and two-bedroom accommodation is paramount to us as a council due to the waiting list we’ve got for them.”

The application was approved at the end of the debate with 15 votes in favour and one abstention from Cllr Richard Jones.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Most Read Recently